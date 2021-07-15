CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.