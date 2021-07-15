CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Underperform

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.