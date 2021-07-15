Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.62. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 8,255 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

