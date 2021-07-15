Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

CWK stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.