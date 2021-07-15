CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.16 million.CURO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. CURO Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $654.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726 in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.