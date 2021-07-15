Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

CRIS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $659.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

