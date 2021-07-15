CureVac (CVAC) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) is one of 856 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CureVac to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CureVac and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 2 3 0 2.33 CureVac Competitors 4709 17862 39225 769 2.58

CureVac currently has a consensus target price of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.64%. Given CureVac’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CureVac has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CureVac and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $55.83 million -$147.50 million -44.64 CureVac Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.53

CureVac’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CureVac. CureVac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A CureVac Competitors -2,680.70% -112.52% -27.48%

Summary

CureVac peers beat CureVac on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CV9202 (BI 1361849), a self-adjuvanting mRNA vaccine that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer, as well as tumor associated antigens and shared neo-antigens. In addition, it is developing protein-based therapies for Cas9 gene-editing, ocular diseases, and lung respiratory diseases, as well as therapeutic antibodies. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

