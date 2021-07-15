Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.05.

NYSE:CMI opened at $239.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 1-year low of $179.16 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

