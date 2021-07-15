Css LLC Il Takes Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.24% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DGNS stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

