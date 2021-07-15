Css LLC Il Purchases New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Kroger by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 418,373 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Kroger by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.98. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.