Css LLC Il Invests $647,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.26. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

