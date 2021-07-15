Css LLC Il Buys New Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Everbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Everbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Everbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.44. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

