Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 7,074 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,411,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.