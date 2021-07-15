Crown Market Capitalization Achieves $1.79 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.79 million and $3,404.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,291.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.46 or 0.01426795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00403737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00082853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,621,366 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

