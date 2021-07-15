CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $295.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.42.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $254.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.10 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,670 shares of company stock worth $38,362,979. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

