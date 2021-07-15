CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.30 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

