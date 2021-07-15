Critical Analysis: Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.3% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pulse Biosciences and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.03%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -190.46% -98.01% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -207.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Sigyn Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.14) -8.34 Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 1,245.25 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company that treats inflammatory conditions by cytokine storm syndrome. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

