Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 3.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 1,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,109,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Specifically, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,139,063 shares of company stock worth $36,633,485 and sold 138,301 shares worth $7,927,620.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.34.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

