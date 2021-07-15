Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 19,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

