Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

