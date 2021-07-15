Credit Suisse AG Sells 49,167 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,167 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Covanta were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Covanta by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Covanta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.