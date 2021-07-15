Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,885 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

GIII stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

