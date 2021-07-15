Credit Suisse AG Has $2.17 Million Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of ManTech International worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

MANT opened at $87.52 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.