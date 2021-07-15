Credit Suisse AG Has $2.02 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Medifast worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medifast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medifast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Medifast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MED opened at $268.08 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

