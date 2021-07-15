Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,020 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,702,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

SCL opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.37. Stepan has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

