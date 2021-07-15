Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,120 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cigna were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $236.02 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

