Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MDLA opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, reduced their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,003 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,912. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

