Credit Agricole S A Invests $153,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

