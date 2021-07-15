Credit Agricole S A Buys 81,100 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 270.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Geron were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Geron by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GERN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.