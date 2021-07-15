Credit Agricole S A Buys 2,350 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 142.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $55.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.