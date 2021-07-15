Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,186 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 655.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

AEIS opened at $103.19 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

