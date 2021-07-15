Cream Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $33,121.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,998.63 or 1.00225355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.01273058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.51 or 0.00349281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.00370820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004923 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

