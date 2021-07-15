Craig Hallum Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target to $65.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $74.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $895.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

