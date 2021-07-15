Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72. Covestro has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

