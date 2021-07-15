Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €61.00 by Nord/LB

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

1COV stock opened at €57.40 ($67.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.82. Covestro has a 52 week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

