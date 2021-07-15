Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and $1.58 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00114560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00151236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.87 or 0.99865248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00951440 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

