Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,956 shares of company stock worth $11,574,251.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

