Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells $1,637,600.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COST opened at $409.95 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $414.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.18. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.