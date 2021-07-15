Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,892 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. 668,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,574,860. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

