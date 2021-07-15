Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 162,732 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,255,000 after buying an additional 361,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $68.58. 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

