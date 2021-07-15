Cormark Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.78.
Shares of TFII traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$124.74. The stock had a trading volume of 122,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,637. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$112.42. The firm has a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.63.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
