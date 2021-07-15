Cormark Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$124.74. The stock had a trading volume of 122,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,637. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$112.42. The firm has a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.63.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 in the last 90 days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.