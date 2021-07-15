Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 64 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $182.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

