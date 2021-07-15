Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,442,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $267.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

