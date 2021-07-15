Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Moderna by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $246.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.22. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $249.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,808 shares of company stock worth $72,637,356. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.41.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

