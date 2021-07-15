Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $488,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in EQT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

