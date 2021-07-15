Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 52.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 43.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Wayfair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.18.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,108,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W stock opened at $280.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.57.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

