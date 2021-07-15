Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

