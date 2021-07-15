Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

