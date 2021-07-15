Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W opened at $280.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $208.51 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.18.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

