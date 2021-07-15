Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

